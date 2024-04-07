Beutel, Ernest M.



Ernest M. Beutel of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Kettering Grandview Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Darmstadt, Germany on February 6, 1939 the son of Ernst & Rosa (Bohl) Beutel. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the American Legion. He was passionate about many different types of music and loved to play the organ, piano and keyboard. He was fascinated with how things were built and engineered and was an avid car enthusiast. He was a Tool and Die Engineer for over 20 years, then progressed through the company to become the VP of Technical Services at International Mold Steel where he traveled globally before his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Jean Beutel; daughters Lisa (Mike) Vacchiano and Cherie Beutel (Jimmy); grandsons Justin and Devin McGill; brother Juergen (Debbie) Beutel and a sister Christa (Michael Mt. Castle) Quick. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 from 12:00 pm  1:30 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:30 pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





