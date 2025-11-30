Beverly Allen

Allen (Hemmerich), Beverly



Beverly Ann (Hemmerich) Allen, age 77, of West Milton, formerly of Kettering, passed away on Friday, November 14, 2025 at StoryPoint West Milton. She was born July 4, 1948 to Robert E. & Ellen M. (Kraus) Hemmerich in Troy, Ohio.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Joseph M. Allen Jr of 37 years; father-in-law and mother-in-law Joseph Sr & Mary (Elicker) Allen; brothers-in-law David Allen and James Turpin; her beloved pets Redford, Allie, Shadow, Dusty, and Jocko.



She will be missed and remembered by her sister Kathryn "Kathy" Bennington of West Milton; brother Robert "Rob" Hemmerich of Vandalia; sisters-in-law Victoria Allen, Andra (Roger) Lutz, and Amy (Scott) Toller; brother-in-law Wendall Scott (Victoria) Allen; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; cherished life long friends lovingly known as the "The Girls", and special friend Monica Donohoo.



Beverly was a 1966 Milton-Union High School graduate, and retired from Woolpert after 47 years as a draftsman/designer. She was a talented artist and played several musical instruments.



A celebration of Beverly's life will be held from 12-2 PM on Saturday, December 6 at the Hale House Event Center, 320 N. Miami St, West Milton. Private interment will be held in Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA Dayton or Milton-Union Alumni Association. Online memories of Beverly may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com



The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at StoryPoint West Milton and DayCity Hospice for their compassionate care.



