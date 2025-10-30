Frye (Wilson), Beverly Arlene



passed away peacefully on October 25, 2025, in Kettering, Ohio, at the age of 91. Born on September 1, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, Beverly lived a life filled with love, laughter, and dedication to her family and community. For over 20 years, Beverly was a nursing assistant at Mercy Sienna Woods, where she was known for her compassionate care and hard work. She retired in 2000, leaving behind a legacy of kindness and warmth that touched the lives of many. Beverly was often described as a "big kid" at heart. She had a deep love for animals, especially dogs, and found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Her faith played a significant role in her daily routine, as she was a faithful religious woman who loved attending church. Music was another source of delight for her; she cherished religious tunes and was an avid fan of Elvis Presley. Beverly was also an enthusiastic reader, always looking to immerse herself in a good book. In her younger days, Beverly enjoyed going out with her friends and taking trips with her husband to West Virginia to visit his family. She looked forward to visiting her own family in Springfield and had a special bond with her loved ones. Beverly leaves behind her loving family: her grandchildren, Christina Dawn (Joseph James III) Florence, Jessica Ann (Alex Ault) Frye, Melissa Arlene Frye, and Michael Ross Jr.; great-grandchildren, Megan (Ahmir) Kenyatta and Joseph James Florence IV; her daughter-in-law, Anna Louise Frye; and son-in-law, Chuck Susie. She rejoined her parents, Archie and Mildred Wilson; her husband, Ross Frye; and her children, Cheryl Deborah (Carey) Zorn, Michael Ross Frye Sr., and Michele Susie, as well as four brothers who have preceded her in death. Beverly Frye will be remembered not only for her dedication to her work and her family but also for the joy and laughter she brought into the lives of those around her. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 2, 2025 from 1-2pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The memorial service will follow at 2pm. Beverly will be laid to rest with her husband at Somerford Cemetery in Somerford Twp. OH. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



