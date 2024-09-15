Beverly, James C. "JC"



James Clayborne "JC" Beverly, age 92 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at Dayspring of Miami Valley. He was born in Wayland, Kentucky on May 29, 1932, the son of Millard & Cora (Moore) Beverly. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War where he served on the front line for 18 months and was wounded in battle and earned a Purple Heart. He was a member of the Fairborn F&AM Lodge #764 and the Calvary Baptist Church, Dayton. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn Gail (Petty) Beverly; son James C. (Nina) Beverly; daughter Doris Kindig, grandson Thomas Beverly; great grandson Jonathan Beverly and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Lawrence Albert Kindig; and 12 brothers and sisters. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Christopher Tanruther officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





