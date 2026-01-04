Beverly Rowe-Hill

Rowe-Hill, Beverly A. "Bebe"



a cherished soul known for her loving spirit and vibrant personality, passed away peacefully in Dayton, Ohio, on December 19, 2025, at the age of 67. Born in Dayton on February 5, 1958, Beverly spent her life making a significant impact on everyone she met. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 10, 2026 from 9-10am at Overcomers in Christ Ministries, 900 Cincinnati St., Dayton, Ohio 45417. The service will follow at 10am. Beverly will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



