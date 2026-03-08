Beverly Ruegsegger

Ruegsegger, Beverly J.



Beverly J. Ruegsegger, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home on March 3, 2026, surrounded by her family. Born on April 16, 1932, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, Beverly lived a life rich in love, laughter, and cherished memories. For 47 years, she shared a devoted partnership with her husband, Gary Ruegsegger. Together, they created a warm and welcoming home, known affectionately to many as "The Ruegsegger Hotel." Whether in Dayton or their winter retreat in Florida, Beverly delighted in entertaining friends and family, adding personal touches such as chocolates placed on pillows for her guests. Throughout her career, Beverly served as an office manager in the healthcare industry, a role that exemplified her diligent work ethic and her caring nature. She was a woman who never knew a stranger, making connections effortlessly, and had an innate ability to bring people together. Her thoughtfulness, generosity, and spirit of giving were evident in all her interactions, further solidifying her reputation as a cherished friend to many. Beverly's hobbies reflected her adventurous spirit. She enjoyed knitting, traveling, shopping, engaging in arts and crafts, cooking, and most importantly, entertaining those she loved. Always eager to try new and fun activities, she filled her life with adventures, often inspiring those around her to join her on her explorations. The beach held a special place in her heart, symbolizing relaxation and joy amidst the vibrant family gatherings she cherished. Beverly is survived by her beloved husband, Gary; children, Janie (Paul) Buckle, David Ruegsegger, and Pamela (Chris) Czernel; grandchildren, Bradley, Alison (Matthew), Jesse, Sean, Christian (Leslie), Hope (Kyle), and Olivia (Jonathan); and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Daniel (Karen) Booren and David (Linda) Booren, along with numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Mary Booren; son, Bradley K. Wright Sr.; sister, Grace Rhodes; and granddaughter, Erynn Ruegsegger. Beverly will be profoundly missed, remembered for her kindness, adventurous spirit, and her love of family and friends. Her legacy of warmth and generosity will continue to resonate within the hearts of all who knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com