Bexfield, Richard Shane, 55, of South Solon, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2024 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Shane was born October 10, 1968 in Springfield, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Kimberly; and a son, Mason. He was a proud third generation Navistar employee who loved being a part of building America. Shane inspired love and compassion among all of his friends and family. He possessed honor and discipline, values that he passed on to both his family and friends. Shane enjoyed cruising in his 1971 SS Chevelle on sunny days with the windows down and the motor roaring, usually on his way to a gun show or to sit on a porch with our elders, veterans. He was an old soul with a smile that was rare but contagious. Shane held an unwavering belief in God, country, family, friends and liberty. In lieu of a memorial service, the family will hold a celebration for Shane once Trump is back in office. Say not in grief that he is no more, but live in thankfulness that he was. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



