Bickers (Bethel), Doreen



Bickers, Doreen (Bethel), 92, of Springfield, passed away July 12, 2025 in her home under hospice care. Doreen was born in Leeds, England on March 19, 1933, the only child of Jack Vincent and Emily (Akers) Bethel. As a young woman, she was a keen cyclist and through cycling met her future husband, Anthony "Tony" Bickers. They were married at St. Anne's Cathedral in Leeds on September 20, 1956. Doreen was the mother of three children, Christine, Stephen and David. The family came to the United States in 1967, and she became a citizen in 1972. The family moved to Springfield in 1977 where she continued as a loving mother and homemaker. She enjoyed travelling, camping and walking her dogs. She was a friend to all and never knew a stranger. She was preceded in death by her son, Stephen, and daughter, Christine. She is survived by her husband, Tony; son, David; and two grandchildren, Bridget and Dylan Bickers. Doreen's final gift was to donate her body to OSU College of Medicine for research. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 4 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 94, Springfield, OH 45501, or a charity of your choice.



