BIEHL, Jacqueline

BIEHL (Hauser), Jacqueline Marie



Beloved wife for 67 years, of the late Richard J. Biehl. Loving Mother of Gary (Anita) Biehl, Roger (Shannon) Biehl and Richard S. Biehl. Cherished Grandmother of Ryan (Rita) Biehl, Valerie Biehl (Jared Vonderhoof), Heath (Erinn) Biehl, Chase (Sharon) Biehl, Lucas (Kirsten) Keller-Biehl, Alex Keller Biehl (Jordan), Jay Keller Biehl, Chris Sulton, Eric Sitterle, Kelly Hayda (Chad) and Jason Sitterle. Great-Grandmother to Jacob, Madison, Noah, Landon, Liam, Aria, Sawyer, Bayley, Michael, Kennedy, Brennan, Roman, Forrest and Lincoln. Sister to Marlene Altmayer (Hauser), late Marie Parsell (Hauser), late Shirley Stoll (Hauser), late Robert Hauser and Patricia Webber (Hauser). Also remembered by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away on January 1st at the age of 91. Visitation Friday, Jan 6th from 9am - 10am at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30am at St. Jude Church, Bridgetown. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New. Memorial Masses may be made to St. Anthony Friary and Shrine, 5000 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45223, www.stanthony.org or St. Jude Church Bridgetown, or Seraphic Mass Association or https://mymassrequest.org/Contact-Us, 877-737-9050 or Alzheimer's Association Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203, Miami Valley Alzheimer's Chapter (https://www.alz.org/dayton).

