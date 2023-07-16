Bihr, Carolyn

Bihr (Rosenberger), Carolyn Louise



Carolyn Louise Bihr, age 77 of Hamilton, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. She was a 1963 Ross High School graduate, employed at Ohio Casualty and later Miami University, and a member of Queen of Peace Church. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 53 years, Francis; her children David (Annie Middleton) Bihr, Lori (Jon) Dunkelberger; grandchildren Daniel and Emma Dunkelberger; her sisters Kathleen (Ron) Pflum and Geraldine (Jim) Schick; nieces and nephews Richard (Tina) Schick, Marcia (Dan) Arno, Tina (Kerry) Miller, Teresa (Tim Woodall) Pflum Pate, Emily (Jeremy) Thaler; and many great nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Jerome and Ida (nee Jurkowitz) Rosenberger. Visitation at Charles Young Funeral, Ross, Ohio on Monday, July 17, 2023 from 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Kettering ICU for their exceptional care and kindness. Flowers will be accepted and memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association or Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com