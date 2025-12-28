Mooney, Bill



Bill Mooney passed away suddenly on December 23, 2025. A lifetime resident of Dayton, Ohio, Bill was the son of the late JT and Mabel Mooney. Bill wore many hats in his lifetime- archaeologist, museum curator, artist, poet, voiceover on Sirius, and antique dealer. Many saw Bill's face advertising Undercar Specialty Warehouse on the side of the public buses in Dayton.



Bill leaves behind his beloved sister Joyce Grant, brother-in-law Edward, five nieces and nephews, and several great and great-great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind countless dear friends whom he adored.



Bill Mooney was a truly special person who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com