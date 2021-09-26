dayton-daily-news logo
BIRD, Bonnie

BIRD, Bonnie Sue

Age 61, of Dayton, passed away August 31, 2021. She was born April 9, 1960, in Dayton, Ohio. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Bird; sister, Bessie Ross; brother, Danny Ross; and son-in-law, Adrian Barreto. Bonnie is survived by her mother, Frances Preston; son, Kenny Fegel; daughters: Amy Fegel and Lisa Horning; grandchildren: Collin Fegel,

Raven Fegel and Adrian Fegel; great-granddaughter, Emery Fegel; sisters: Dessie, Cindy, Penny and Linda; brothers: Roger, Wes and Raymond; special friend, Kerry Jo; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 1, 2021, in the mausoleum chapel at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Bonnie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

