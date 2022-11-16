BIRD, Winston Lee



Winston Lee Bird, of Lewisburg, OH, passed away on November 13, 2022, at the age of 79. He was born September 9, 1943, to Homer and Dorothy Bird, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Willkie Bird, and daughter Theresa Brown. Winston is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wanda Bird; his sisters Ethel Young, Mary Cupp, and Doris Reagan; sons Tony Bird and Toby Bird; grandchildren Ashley Shepard, Shane Massie, Kelly Collins, Melissa Hall, Corean Bird, Michael Bird; and many great-grandchildren. A special thank you to friend Herschel Broughton. The family would like to thank Marty Selby and VITAS for all of your care and support. Winston was a kind and gentle man and a friend to all who knew him.

