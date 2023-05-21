Bishop, Helen Ann



Helen Ann Bishop, 87, of St Paris, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in Wooded Glen Nursing Home.



She was born on September 27, 1935 in St Paris, Ohio the only daughter of Paul & Elnora (Mullen) Mumford. Helen Ann married the love of her life, Richard William Bishop on October 9, 1954 and he preceded her in death in August 15, 2016.



Helen Ann is survived by her sons; Steve (Debbie) Bishop of The Villages, FL, Dean Bishop of St Paris, Ohio; five grandchildren; Lauren (Quentin) Tyson of Carolina Beach, NC, Tiffany (Loren) Miller of Springfield, OH, Seth Bishop of New York, NY, Amber (Sam) Prince of Rockford, MI and Shanna (Travis) Harrington of Lowell, MI; seven great grandchildren; Hitch & Samantha Wagner, Montgomery and Temperance Harrington, Bishop Ray Tyson, Riley Kay Miller and Olyvia Reed; special friends, Melvin & Pauline Bateson, Shirley McAlister and Diane Nickell.



She graduated from Johnson St Paris High School- class of 1953 and was a member of the St Paris United Methodist Church. She attended Continental Beauty School to become a cosmetologist. She worked as a beautician for more than 40 years and was the owner & operator of Helen Ann's Beauty Shop for 36 years.



Helen Ann was quite active in the St Paris community that she called home her entire life. She supported activities 'the boys' were involved in, school activities, sports, marching band, and college, then later being equally involved with the grandchildren activities. Additionally, she was a proud member of the Johnson St Paris Class of 1953, an officer or committee member of many school/community/booster clubs, a member of various St Paris Methodist church committees; a volunteer for Graham Schools (South Elementary) for 15 years.



Helen Ann was very active in the Pythian Sisters Organization at the Local, State and National levels. She held various/many officers positions of each these levels and remained active for more than 50 years. She was a member of the Pythian Sisters Temple #397 in Springfield (Red Star Temple) and the Pythian Sisters Temple #600 in Delaware (Onawa Temple) and a member of El Jai Mahal Sautha #119 in Delaware (Nomads of Avrudaka), past President of the Ohio Society of Nomads of Avrudaka and Imperial Treasurer of Nomads of Avrudaka.



A gathering for family and friends will be held from 4-7pm on Friday, May 26, 2023, in the ATKINS, SHIVELY & VERNON Funeral Home, St Paris, Ohio with Pythian Sister Services to follow.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 27, 2023, in the funeral home with Pastor Julie Fairchild officiating.



Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45420.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

