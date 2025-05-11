Bishop, John Robert "Bob"



Bob Bishop passed away peacefully just months before his 80th birthday after a beautiful life of joy, travel and countless family memories. Beloved husband of Margaret Bishop; devoted father of Stacey (Erin) Yeatman & Jessica (Sam) Mullen; cherished grandfather to Jack, Charlie & Tom Yeatman, Emma & Kate Mullen; loved son of the late John & Marie Bishop; brother of the late Joseph Bishop. He was the proud owner of Centerville Design Associates for 40 years. Bob's last gift was donating his body to the Wright State Anatomical Gift program. He requested that we forgo a funeral and instead celebrate his life by enjoying every day we have, doing something special for someone, and find laughter whenever possible. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of his favorite charities: Stjude.org/donation or The Franklin Food pantry at Networkforgood.org.



