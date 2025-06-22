Bitcas, JoAnn

Bitcas (Karl), JoAnn



95, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on June 16, 2025 to be reunited with her dear husband, Gabriel (Gabe) Bitcas. They were married for 67 years when he passed away April 12, 2018. She was born on April 22, 1930, in Old North Dayton, Ohio, to Henry and Anna Karl. JoAnn graduated from Kiser High School, Class of '48. She worked at Ohio Bell as a Long Distance Operator, then as a Secretary at Land Title Guarantee & Trust Co. She left the working field to marry Gabe on January 27, 1951.



She is survived by daughters: Jane (Bill) Holderman; Joyce (Brian) Howard; Grandchildren: Jennifer Davenport; Gregory Davenport; Christine Holderman; Christopher (Courtney) Oda; Great- Granddaughters: Adalynn and Harper Oda. JoAnn was preceded in death by brothers Robert (Bobby) Karl; William Karl; sister Georgine Strong; daughters Peggy Jo (age 3); Linda (Oda) McGee (age 49). Visitation will be held from 12:00-1:00 pm on Friday, June 27, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, Ohio, where the funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To share a memory of JoAnn or to leave her family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



