Bivens, Charis Dianne



Charis Dianne Bivens, age 64, of Dayton Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

