Blackburn, Harry

Harry R. Blackburn, 95, passed away on July 9, 2023 at his home in Springboro, Ohio. Harry was born on 12/12/1927 in Dayton, Ohio. Growing up he enjoyed playing football, baseball and golf. After graduating high school he attended The Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York and served as an engineer on Liberty and Victory ships during WWII. He married his first wife, Lee, and in 1950 they welcomed their son R. Scott Blackburn. The family resided in Middletown and then moved to a farm in Springboro in 1964. He founded his own company, Die Economation Systems Inc in Hamilton, which he retired from at age 40. Following retirement, Harry moved to a farm in Wilmington with wife Nellie. The farm was his "happy place" and he welcomed all family and friends for holiday parties, frequent gatherings, fishing and "deer camp". He earned his bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees from The University of Cincinnati and discovered a second career as a guidance counselor at Greene County Vocational School, where he had a great rapport with his students. He retired to Inverness, Florida with Nellie and made frequent trips back to the farm in Wilmington. Golfing continued to be a hobby for he and Nellie, competing in tournaments together and achieving his individual accomplishment of shooting a 76 on his 79th birthday. In his final years, he resided in Springboro close to family. Throughout his life, Harry enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips, as well as traveled all 50 states with his best friend for life, his son Scott. In his later years he enjoyed spending time with family and studying health/nutrition and lived his life accordingly. Harry was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, and a counselor for many. He will be remembered fondly and with gratitude as a caring and devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Harry is preceded in death by his wife, Nellie; father, Harry; mother, Thora; brother, Bill (Helen); sister, Ruthie; grandchildren, Zachary, Justin; niece, Sandy. Harry is survived by his son, Scott (Kathy); grandchildren, Jen (Jordan), Becky (Bradley), Seanna, Michael; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn, Brynlee, Jackson, Kendra, Penelope; brother, Jim (Judy); brother-in-law, Roy (Judy); nieces and nephews, Linda, his loving caregiver, Denise, Bill, Erin. A graveside service for Harry will be held Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Springboro Cemetery, 2348 Lower Springboro Road P.O. Box 14, Springboro, OH 45066. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Blackburn family.



