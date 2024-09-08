Blackwell, Forrest R. "Rees"



Forrest Rees Blackwell age 83 passed away Wednesday September 4, 2024. He was born November 24, 1940 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Forrest and Dora Mae (Rees) Blackwell. Rees is survived by two children Michael Blackwell, Melissa (Douglas) Scott; two grandchildren Evan, Christopher; one sister Joyce (Charles) Berry; two brothers Bruce (Carol) Blackwell, Vance (Dee Dee) Blackwell and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Rosemary Blackwell. Visitation Thursday September 12, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 from 1:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:30pm with Reverend Edwin Beck officiating. Burial will take place in Rose Hill Burial Park at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com