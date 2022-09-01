BLAIR, Jeffifer

BLAIR, Jennifer S.



Age 52, of Fairborn, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 25, 2022, at her residence. Jennifer was a librarian for the Greene County Library. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Doug and Mary Stout and uncle, Tom Farquer. Jennifer is survived by her beloved wife, Michelle Feichtner; mother, Nalda Blair; sister, Melissa Blair; aunts, Susie Stout, Gloria Farquer and Donna (Greg) Boyer; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Pete and Karen Feichtner; sisters-in-law, Susan (Chris) Deyhle, Sharon (Rob) Caudill; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial service will be held 7 PM, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 PM until service time. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Montgomery County Humane Society in Jen's memory.

