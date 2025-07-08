Blair, Shirley

Blair (Flora), Shirley L.



Shirley L. Blair, 89, of Risingsun, OH, passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at ProMedica Fostoria Hospital. Shirley was born on November 25, 1935 to Homer and Goldie (Moxley) Flora in Springfield, OH. She attended Tecumseh High School. Shirley married Robert Blair on November 20, 1953 in New Carlisle, OH and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2010.



Shirley was the owner of Urban Vitamin Shoppe, where she was also a Nutritionist, Herbalist, Iridologist and a Kinesiologist. Shirley was previously a member of the Higher Ground Ministries in Fostoria. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, singing, doing puzzles, educating others, storytelling, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Shirley was known for sharing her faith and her strong prayers for others.



Shirley is survived by her children, Deloris Klotz, Randy (Bob Schiel) Blair, Nadina (Brad) Ferguson, Beverly (Bonifacio "Mick") DeLaRosa Jr.; grandchildren, Rya, Micah (Christine), Maranda (Dustin), Bethany (Michael), Jessica, Stephanie, Melinda, Robert, Derrick, Micki; twenty great grandchildren and fourteen great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by many bonus children and grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert Blair; brothers, Zenith, Elwood, Dean; sisters, Virginia, Lura, Barbara, Avenell, Delores; son-in-law, Karl Klotz.



Visitation will take place on Friday, July 11, 2025 from 1-4 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH 43420



Services will follow visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com