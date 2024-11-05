Blair, Terry



Terry Blair, age 80, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Terry was born in Baltimore, MD on December 5, 1943 to the late Acy and Ernestine (Stewart) Blair. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Mary Lou Blair in February 2024, by his son, Mark Blair; and his twin brother, Jerry Blair. Terry is survived by his special son, Steve Agenbroad; special daughter, Beverly Tincher; special brother and sister, John and Patti Agenbroad. Terry was raised in Huntington, WV and came to Miamisburg, OH in 1962 after three years in the U.S. Army (Germany). He then reenlisted in the U.S. Army in Miamisburg. He was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division before going to Vietnam. After Vietnam he was discharged and went to work as a lineman for DP&L. In 1976, after eleven years as a lineman he bought Smith's Landscaping in Miamisburg. Terry retired in 2009. A Graveside Service will be 1pm Monday November 11, 2024 at Hill Grove Cemetery in Miamisburg, OH with Pastor Terry Carlisle officiating. Burial will be with Military honors.



