dayton-daily-news logo
X

BLAIR, Wilburn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BLAIR, Wilburn "Gene"

Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away December 31, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sandra Blair; son, Bobby; brother, Dave; cousin, John Richards; niece, Jodee Smith; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, whom he was very close to: Barry and Barbara Duncan. A special thanks to his friend, Steve Harlow, who was there with him to the end. Gene retired from General Motors after many years of service.

To share a memory of Gene or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
PATTERSON, Suzanne
2
JOHNSON, Harvey
3
BROWE, David
4
APEL, Terry
5
EVANS, Elenor
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top