BLAIR, Wilburn "Gene"



Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away December 31, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Sandra Blair; son, Bobby; brother, Dave; cousin, John Richards; niece, Jodee Smith; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, whom he was very close to: Barry and Barbara Duncan. A special thanks to his friend, Steve Harlow, who was there with him to the end. Gene retired from General Motors after many years of service.



