Blake, Adam Louis



Adam Blake, 71, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, May 26 at Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Adam was a National Guard veteran and a skilled sheet metal worker, known for his quiet strength, work ethic and loyalty to those he loved.



He is survived by his sister, Gloria Wilson, as well as several cherished nieces and nephews who will remember his gentle spirit, humor and steady presence.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward and Fannie (Lowry) Blake, siblings Keith Blake, Annette Toliver, Lance Blake and Thomas C. Blake.



In accordance with his wishes, Adam donated his body for medical research to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University.



