BLANKENSHIP,



Donald Edward



Donald Edward Blankenship passed away January 19, 2021, at his daughter's home in



Dayton following an extended illness.



There will be a celebration of life service held at David's



Cemetery Mausoleum on June 27th, at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Elliott Smith. His ashes will be interred in his wife's Mausoleum at a later date.



Born February 6, 1943, to Virginia and Hansel Blankenship in Pikeville Kentucky, Don moved to Kettering in the late 1960's, working several jobs before finding the one that suited him best. Don worked for Southview and Kettering Hospitals for over 35 years as a lab currier, and also called Bingo at various places for years.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife Linda Blankenship and her son Bryan Donahue. He leaves behind his daughter Angela Ward, his son and daughter-in-law David and Chena Blankenship and granddaughter Rylee and Chena's son



Scottie. He also leaves behind Linda's daughter Robyn Smith, Robyn's kids Nicole Donahue, Lindsey Patrick, Brendon Smith and Robyn's many beautiful grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to Hospice of Dayton, Ronald McDonald House, or the charity of your choice.

