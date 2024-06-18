Blankenship, Mary Beth



Mary Beth Blankenship age 37 of Hamilton passed away suddenly on Friday June 14, 2024. She was born on June 18, 1986 in Cincinnati the daughter of the Earl and the late Hallie (nee Faust) Gambrell. Mary Beth is survived by Andrew (Heather) Buck and their seven children Mackenzie, Mercedes, Kadyn, Alexis, Brailynn, Bentley, and Tesla; two grandchildren Hunter and Wyatt; four sisters Terri Joe (Randy), Nancy (Jeffrey), Donna, and Christina. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family, and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Edward and Mary Gambrell; maternal grandparents Babe Faust and Nancy Linder; one uncle Joe Felblinger. Visitation will be on Friday June 21, 2024 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the funeral at 6:00PM. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



