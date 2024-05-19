Blankenship, Nicholas Wayne



age 33 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2024. Nicholas was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 11, 1990 to Randy Blankenship and Connie (Licher) Blankenship. Known to many as Nick, he was a proud graduate of Fairfield High. Nick earned numerous certificates in information technology and worked as an IT & Network Specialist for many years. Nick enjoyed computer gaming, but above all, Nick loved being a dad. Nicholas will be dearly missed by his son, Damon Blankenship; his parents, Connie Blankenship and Randy (Bonnie) Blankenship; his brother, Brandon Blankenship; his sister, Amy Blankenship; his aunts, Kathy Taylor and Linda Perrmann; his uncle, Tim Blankenship; as well many extended family members and friends. Nicholas is preceded in death by his grandparents, and his uncles, Terry Blankenship and Dale Maines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nick's honor to any charity benefiting children. A Celebration of Nick's Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home - Hamilton, OH. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com



