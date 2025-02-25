Blevins, Gail Elaine



Gail Elaine Blevins, age 77, died Wednesday, February 19, 2025 at the Inn at Winchester Trail in Canal Winchester where she resided for the past six years. She was born on December 11, 1947 in Middletown, OH where she resided for the past six years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Blevins. Gail is survived by her son, Ken (Karen) Blevins and daughter, Jessica Holmes; grandchildren Brittani (Derek) Kline, Sydney Holmes and Cameron Holmes; great grandson Liam Kline and sister Carolyn (Larry) Ford and niece, Suzanne (Nate) Turner. Gail was a 1965 graduate of Middletown High School. She held various jobs throughout her life, mostly within the travel industry. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. There will be no memorial service. Condolences and tributes can be posted at www.spencefuneralhome.com.



