BLEVINS, Malcolm Wesley



Born March 10, 1955, in San Francisco, CA, passed April 11, 2022, in Royersford, PA, at 67 years old. He is survived by 2 brothers: Patrick Blevins of Denair, CA, Phillip Blevins of Grants Pass, OR; 1 sister: Susan Blevins Hunsaker of Huber Heights, OH. He is also survived by 6 children; 20 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Mal will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, his love of



Eagles football, Nascar racing, hunting, and fishing. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

