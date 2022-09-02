BLIZZARD, Jeffrey S.



"Jeff"



Feb. 10, 1960, to Aug. 24, 2022.



Jeff was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend who lived in what is now Riverside for more than 50 years. For decades, Jeff rarely missed a St. Helen's Festival, where he often took his kids – Jessica and Kevin - on rides, and shared memories and laughs with family and friends. Jeff was reserved and had an unusually calm demeanor. He had deep loyalties and displayed uncommon patience, seemingly unphased by the most unexpected disruptions. Jeff had a kind and caring way about him. He was the eighth of 10 children of Rowena and Basil F. Blizzard Jr. and the third of the five youngest boys. For years, the five all shared one bedroom, where there was little privacy. Jeff sometimes found himself helping to mediate their violent squabbles, bridging differences that – over the years – dissolved, giving way to lifelong friendships. Jeff participated in athletics both in his youth and as an adult. He was among the two best pitchers on his little league baseball team. The team won a league championship on the same fields where decades later Jeff coached Riverside youngsters for several years. As an adult, he played softball, including at least three teams with several of his brothers. One team sponsored by Dairy Queen had all seven brothers on the roster and won a league title. Jeff also was an avid golfer, shooting in the low 80s at his peak. He took weekend golf trips with his brothers and friends to Kentucky and West Virginia, excursions that drew up to two dozen. Throughout his life, Jeff was a loyal sports fan, following University of Dayton basketball, Ohio State, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns. He also enjoyed horse racing, often gathering with family and friends for the Kentucky Derby. He graduated from Stebbins High School in 1978 and shortly thereafter met his future wife Lin Aue, a '78 Fairmont East grad. Lin's spunky attitude and outspoken ways were the counterbalance to Jeff's reserved nature. He attended Wright State University, enjoyed playing his acoustic guitar and participating in karaoke events. He and Lin were married in 1987 and bought a house in Riverside. They raised Jessica and Kevin until Lin's death in 2009. Jeff is remembered as a thoughtful, considerate, generous and forgiving father. He often offered advice and subtle encouragement. Jeff also coached for several years with baseball teams on which Kevin played. Jeff worked in the tool and die industry. He was employed for several years at Amco Products before ending his career at Ohio Metal, where he left for early retirement. He is preceded by his parents, Rowena and Basil Jr.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joanne and Bill Aue; a special uncle and a special aunt, Don and Violet Hall; a brother-in-law, Jay Cushman; and his wife Lin. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica of Centerville; son Kevin of Vandalia; sister-in-law Lisa Cushman of Kettering; and grandchildren Sebastian, Max and Ryleigh. He is also survived by nine sisters and brothers, Hazel (Ralph) Davis of Riverside, Basil F. III (Donna) of Alabama, Rosanne (Dennis) Eggerding of Mason, Paul of New York, Suzanne (Manny) Ruiz of California, Chris of Landen, Brian (Sharon) of Turtlecreek Twp. in Warren County, Andy (Judy) of Centerville, and Nick of Springboro; and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life is planned from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Polen Farm, 5099 Bigger Road, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Basil F. Blizzard IV Memorial Fund, c/o The Dayton Foundation, 1401 S. Main St., Suite 100, Dayton, Ohio 45409. Arrangements by Newcomer Funeral Home.

