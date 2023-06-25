BLOMMEL, William E. Jr.



William E. Blommel Jr., age 94, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023. He was born in Dayton, OH, and was president of Blommel Sign Company. He retired to Florida with his wife, Mary, who passed away in 2005. Bill and his family enjoyed boating, fishing, camping and traveling. He was predeceased in death by his daughter, Barbara; son Jerome; granddaughter, Carie, and great-grandson, Teddy Niebel. He is survived by his daughters, Diane Huber of Sarasota, Jackie Blommel (Keith) of Riverside, OH; sons, Patrick of Sarasota, Robert (Rita) of Hortense, Georgia and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by many relatives and friends who were blessed by his love, kindness and sense of humor. Celebration of Life will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Calvary Cemetery. Where he will join his wife and best friend of 56 years, Mary. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



