BLOUNT, Walter Delano
Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Thursday, March 2 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends 10 am-11 am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am (Mask required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral