BLOUNT, Walter Delano



Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Thursday, March 2 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family to receive friends 10 am-11 am. Funeral service to begin at 11 am (Mask required). Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

