BLUM, Richard "Ric", age 69, of Clayton, passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023 after a courageous battle against cancer. Ric was Vice President of Ohio Loan Company, a long-standing family-owned business. He served in many capacities at the state and national level of the Pawnbroker Associations. Including being named the National Pawnbrokers Association Pawnbroker of the Year in 2014, named the Ohio Pawnbrokers Association 2015 Ohio Pawnbroker of the Year, and received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Midwest Pawnbrokers Association in 2017. Ric was passionate about the industry and building relationships with others, exemplified by his many articles publicized in "Today's Pawnbrokers".



He was a longtime member of Beth Jacob Synagogue, Beth Abraham Synagogue and Temple Israel. Those who knew him know that he was willing to help anyone with anything they needed, and his quick wit and sense of humor would put a smile on anyone's face.



Ric was preceded in death by his father, Hyman F. Blum in 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Linda Blum; mother, Sylvia Blum; his four children, Stephanie Henning (Fiancé James Back Jr.), Michael (Kristin) Blum, Amy (Noam) Siegel, Emily Blum (Fiancé Justin Clouser) ; grandchildren, Joel Henning, Gabriella & Charles Blum, Isla & Henry Siegel, Alex (Mackenzie) Henning, Brandon (Skyler) Henning; Brother, Kenneth (Lisa) Blum; nephew, Philip (Rabbi Cantor Lily) Blum; great grandchildren, Scott Henning, Dominic Henning; great niece, Sunny Blum, other relatives and many friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Beth Jacob Synagogue, 7020 North Main Street with Rabbi Leibel Agar officiating. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northmont Education Foundation or Beth Jacob Synagogue in Ric's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.



