BLUNT, Denice

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BLUNT, Denice F. Age 63, of Dayton, OH, unexpectedly transitioned on Monday, August 17, 2020. She worked at the Dayton VA Medical Center for 32 years. She had 2 children; 2 grandchildren and a host of other relative and friends. Private memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, 1:00 PM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc. 3924 W. Third St., Dayton OH 45417, Brother Roger Henderson, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, at the funeral home for a walk-through viewing beginning at 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. Facial mask is required. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

