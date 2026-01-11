Bobbie Clark

Clark, Bobbie

Age 76, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, December 25, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, January 16, 2026, at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 70 Hollencamp Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

