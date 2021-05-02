BOBO, Dorothy Jean



Age 84 of Seminole, FL, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Dorothy was born June 28, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to Edwin and Dorothy (Kirst)



Austin. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents,



siblings, and children Kelly and Hubert. Dorothy is survived by four children Debra Mulhern, Lark Clouse, Cindy Bobo, Mike Bobo, 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held on Friday May 7th, at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Woodland Cemetery. Burial following service. This service is by invitation only due to COVID-19. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at WoodlandCementary.org under the Locate a Loved One section on their website.

