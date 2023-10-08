BOCSKOR (Moberly), Phyllis



Phyllis Moberly Bocskor, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, October 5, 2023. Born December 8, 1925 in Middletown, she grew up on a farm in Buford, the daughter of the Wilbur L. Moberly and Orah Leah Bradley Moberly, and was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Michael Bocskor.



Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Nancy Leah Bocskor and Lisa Anne (Randy) Dew, her granddaughter Ashley (Harley) Looper, and a great-grandson, Louis James Looper.



After graduating from Centerville High School, Phyllis was accepted into the Miami Valley School of Nursing as part of the "Cadet Nurse Corps" during World War II.



She was an active community volunteer. Phyllis organized the annual JCOWA trips to Washington, D.C. and New York City, for 20 years. She was member of the Vandalia Lioness Club. A life-long learner, she attended history classes at the Vandalia Senior Center.



At age 50, she signed up for the old Foreign Study League and spent six weeks in Europe. From that time on, she planned adventures for her friends, visiting more than 40 countries, including Russia and China. She spent her 80th birthday in Egypt.



The family would like to thank the caretakers at Randall Residence in Tipp City, where Phyllis spent her final 2.5 years in memory care, and the medical team at Upper Valley Hospital in Troy.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Advocates 4 Animals, P.O. Box 13, Xenia, OH 45385, where Polly, her constant companion was adopted, or the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, 31 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409.



Arrangements are entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, October 9 from 4 to 6 p.m, with funeral service to be held at 6:00 pm with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating.



