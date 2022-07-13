BODDIE, Terry

BODDIE, Sr., Terry Lee



Age 69, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Rhema Lighthouse Christian Center, 3271 Glen Helen Road, Dayton, Ohio 45406, with Rev Albert Boddie, Jr. officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery.


