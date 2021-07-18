BOEDEKER, Dottie L.



Age 93, passed away on July 13th, after a very brief and sudden battle with cancer. She was born October 2, 1927, to the late Melvin (DFD Lt.



"Smitty") and Thelma Smith (Turner) of Dayton, Ohio. Dottie graduated from Roosevelt High School and loved her job working as a telephone operator for Haber Corporation during the late 1940's. Dottie was a loyal member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dayton, and a member of the choir for 63 years. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 68 years, Harold Boedeker and brother Duane Smith. She is survived by her son Doug and wife Pam, daughter Barb and husband John, daughter Robin and husband David, grandchildren: Ben, Joe, Adam, Angie, Andy, Bri, Jae and Olivia, great-grandchildren: Austin, Blake, Carson, Cooper, Caroline, Ava, Emily, Isabelle, Benjamin, Dominic,



Samuel, Jackie, soon to be Lily and sister-in-law Edna Bennett of Louisville, Kentucky. Dottie enjoyed her church friends as well as her McDonald's coffee group and sweet neighbors Sue and Steve Hedlund. Dottie had a love of knitting, needlework, puzzles, baking, cooking, swimming and most importantly all of her dogs. She also loved watching the deer, squirrels and birds in her backyard. She was incredibly proud of her dad on the Dayton Fire Department and that pride continued for those in the family that chose to follow in his footsteps. She enjoyed cruises with her husband, beach vacations with the extended family and most recently a trip to New York with her 3 children and their spouses for her 90th birthday! She was an avid Ohio State Football fan– watching every game on TV along with a Cincinnati Reds fan!



Dottie/Mom/Grandma/Great-Grandma loved her family with all her heart, enjoyed life and all her blessings. She was greatly loved by everyone that met her and her smile will be dearly missed.



Should friends desire, donations may be sent to St. Johns United Church of Christ, Hospice of Dayton, or the Dayton



Humane Society.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20th, 5:00-8:00pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21st, at 10am at the funeral home with Rev. Adam Wirrig officiating. She will be laid to rest following the services at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. Condolences may be given to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

