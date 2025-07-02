Boetticher, Larry Michael "Buster"



Larry Michael Boetticher was laid to rest on June 30, 2025 next to his wife Pamela Sue (Davis) Boetticher at the South Vienna Cemetary. He was born in Jamestown, Ohio on October 6,1950, the tenth child of Garrett and Maggie (Smith) Boetticher. Larry and Pam were married on March 26, 1971 at Pleasant Community Church of God while Larry was serving in the Navy on the USS Thomas J Gary. They started their married life at his duty station in Key West, FL but returned to Clark County after his honorable discharge. Larry worked as a tenant farmer by day and machinist by night, carrying 2 to 3 jobs at a time to support his family. In 1986, he had the opportunity to buy his own small farm from Pam's distant relative, just a mile from the Church where they had been married. He and Pam raised chickens and pigs and grew a large garden until her death in 1995, after 24 years of marriage. Larry remained on the land until his passing on June 24, 2025 at the Ohio State University Medical Center.



Larry is survived by his two children and their families, Tina (Charlie) McGrevy and their sons Garrett, Patrick and Brennan McGrevy, and Sean (Sommer) Boetticher and their daughters Amanda (Jacob Riley) Boetticher and Taylor (Travis) Hardesty, four great grandchildren including Skylar and Jayden Riley, and sisters Patricia Bowen and Connie Hamilton. Larry is also survived by his second wife of 24 years, Donna Johnson Golden Boetticher, whom he married on July 6, 2000 in Tennessee and her two children Michael and Michelle Golden.



Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife and the mother of his children, Pamela Boetticher, his mother and father-in-law Junior and Glenna Davis, two brothers: Gerald Boetticher and Carlos (Buck) Boetticher, and six sisters: Virginia (Ginny) Mitchell, Ila Johnson, Mona Louderback, Arlis (Sis) Walters, Norma Randolph, and Linda (Susie) Boetticher.



