Bogan, Barbara L.



Age 96 of Hamilton passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Middletown on June 16, 1927, the daughter of Emery and Freda (Eichler) Gray. She was a graduate of Hamilton High School and attended Miami University for two years. Barb married Frank Browning in 1948 and he preceded her in death in 1981. She married Charles Bogan in 1981 and he preceded her in death in 1995. Barb had been employed in the accounting department at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company for 35 years, retiring in 1985. She was a previous member of First St. John United Church of Christ and now a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Lawson, Doug Browning and Barry Browning; grandchildren, Joseph Browning, Sara Chapa, Kelly (Layman) Bowling, Drew (Leslie) Browning, Buddy Fields, Faye Fields, Misty Fields, and great grandchildren, Mya and Adrianna Browning, Cyrus Imparato, Chloe, Cassidy and Ben Chapa and Knox and Lola Bowling; niece, Marian Gray and nephew, Fred Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, grandsons James Lawson, Michael Lawson and Aaron Browning, brother, Fred Gray and her sister, Phyllis Hamilton. Barbara was very much loved by her family and numerous friends. Her family wishes to thank all the people who helped care for her. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Randy Stearns officiating. Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral