BOGGS, Susan Jane



Susan Jane Boggs, who loved to be called Mom and Grandma, departed her family on August 13th due to complications from a recent diagnosis of acute leukemia.



Susan was born on May 6, 1946, to Eileen and Charles Rench and raised in Arcanum. She graduated from Arcanum High School and went on to Miami University, where she would study to be a Math and PE teacher. She ultimately retired from her position at MetLife, where she enjoyed helping



customers. She lived many years in Kettering and loved her home in Wilberforce where she lived for the last 10 years.



Susan enjoyed watching all sports including Central State basketball, participating in her women's bible study and spending time with her dog, Shasta, and her granddogs. She enjoyed skydiving for her 70th birthday, snow skiing the same year and parasailing in Mexico at her son's wedding two summers ago.



She leaves her loving daughters, Darla Gray and husband Kyle Gray; Roxanne Miller and husband Dan Perkel; sons Chad



Miller and wife Sahar Fathordoobodi, and Grant Boggs. She was also the proud grandmother of Kelton and Trevin Gray and Simone Perkel. She is also survived by her sister Willy Bruckner and brother Jeff Rench.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Children's Ministry program at The Dayton Vineyard Church in Beavercreek, a community that was close to Susan's heart.

