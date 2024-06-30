Bohachek, Claire



BOHACHEK, Claire, age 98, of Oakwood, OH, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 surrounded by her family. Claire was born on July 16, 1925, to the late Charles and Charlotte Browne, in Boston, MA. She moved with her family to the Dayton area at a young age, growing up during the Great Depression and graduating from Patterson Co-op. After a brief period of work in Dayton, she served as a Navy WAVE until the end of WW II. While working at Winters Bank in Dayton, she met and later married Richard "Dick" Bohachek in 1952. After getting her three sons through grade school, Claire worked as an administrative assistant at the Oakwood YMCA (now the Oakwood Community Center). Later, she was the financial secretary for the Montgomery County Republican Party until her retirement. Claire was very active and involved with her family, and for many years volunteered in Oakwood City Schools, was a Cub Scout den mother for each of her three sons, and co-chaired the first two ice cream socials in Oakwood. She was a driver for the team to virtually every junior high school football, basketball, and wrestling event for each of her sons. To many of her sons' friends, she was known as "the General" because of her "leadership" in many of their activities. She was a life-long history buff, with emphasis on the Civil War. She was well versed in politics and met several US presidents and vice-presidents. She was a lover of literature and able to recite dozens of poems, including ones she had written herself. Claire's quick-witted humor and compassion for people defined her relationship with the many people who loved her. She is preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Richard Bohachek; father, Charles Browne; mother, Charlotte Browne; sisters Ida Akerland, Florence Bowlby, Barbara Dillon, Elizabeth Huff, Natalie Hime, and Phyllis Richey; and daughter-in-law, Kathy Bohachek. Claire is survived by her sons, Kip, Clay (Sue), and Randy (Kathy); grandchildren, Aaron (Jess), Tyler (Brooke), Nate (Clementine), Cody, Callie, Kelsey (Chris), and Haley; six great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family. A visitation will be held from 11-12pm on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service to be held following at 12pm. A livestream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by sending a check to the American Cochlear Implant Alliance, PO Box 103, McLean, VA 22101. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com



