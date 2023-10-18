Boland, John J.
John J. (Jack) Boland Sr., 103, of La Crosse WI passed away on October 14 2023. Born in 1920 in Dayton OH to Joseph and Bernice Boland, he served in the U.S. Navy in WWII. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Tolono IL on October 25, at 10 A.M. Burial with military rites will follow the service. Complete obituary and details are at hulkefamilyfh.com.
Funeral Home Information
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3209 Rudolph Rd
Eau Claire, WI
54701
https://www.hulkefamilyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral