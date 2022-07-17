BOLENDER, Stephen Rex "Rexbo"



Stephen Rex Bolender "Rexbo" was born June 25, 1948, in Dayton, OH. Graduated from Northridge H.S. in 1966, and was an Army Veteran in the Vietnam War. The oldest of five siblings, he had a passion for Rock 'n' Roll, gardening, and bird watching. Always had a good story, great laugh and smile. Rex passed away peacefully in Englewood, OH, on July 10, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father Donald Bolender, mother Christine Bolender, brother Donald Wayne Bolender, sister Nancy Jane Bolender, and daughter Ashley Bolender. He's survived by his brother Dan Bolender of Las Vegas, sister Eileen Bolender, son Nate Bolender, son Brian Smith, granddaughters Journey (22), Rileigh Kay (11), and grandson Bram (9). He will forever be loved and missed by all who knew him. His favorite quote regarding life,"What a long strange trip it's been".

