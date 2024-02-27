Bond, Charles Michael "Mike"



Charles Michael "Mike" Bond, age 84, of Troy, OH passed away on February 23, 2024 at Troy Care and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on July 27, 1939 in Dayton, OH to the late Charles Wesley and Antoinette Marie (DeAloia) Bond.



Mike is survived by his children: Bernadette Stager of Sidney; sons and daughters-in-law: Charles Michael Jr. (Shelie) Bond of Harvest, AL and Raymond S. (Judy) Bond of Piqua; six grandchildren: Cassandra and Haley Charboneau, Anthony, Austen and Amber Bond and Rachel Christian; four great grandchildren; siblings: Kathleen Bond of Rio Rancho, NM, Kerry (Frank) Trimboli of Highland Park, TX and William "Bill" Bond of Carver, MN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years: Natalie Ann Baumer Bond and sister: Mary Lou Bond.



Mike was a graduate of Chaminade High School, Dayton. He served his country in the US Air Force for 24 years. He was a life member of VFW, American Legion Post 586 and Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy. He enjoyed woodworking and small engine repairs.



Private Services will be held with interment in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.







Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Memorial Honor Guard. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



