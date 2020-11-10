BONER, Gerald L. "Gerry"



85, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, in his home. Gerry was born



February 13, 1935, in Granville, Ohio, to Lester and Marcella (Gaddis) Boner. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a BME, from the University of Dayton with a BSEE and an MBA and was an Engineer for Cooper Energy for 22 years. He was also a member of the Springfield Church of Christ. He was in a barber shop chorus, enjoyed go kart racing and collecting vintage cars. Gerry was a dedicated husband and



father who was always involved in family life and his children's activities. He could fix literally anything, and he often did. Survivors include his loving wife, Carol A. Boner; three



children, Sheryl (Ed) Chen, Teresa (Phil) Campbell and Denise (Milton) Bowlen; two stepchildren, Sheri Susaeta and Eric Stith; a brother, Dr. Garnard (Donnie June) Boner; grandchildren, Tyler (Karman) Ogden, Jerrin Ogden, Devin Chen, Asa Chen and Kristin Campbell; great-grandchildren, Kayla, Brayden and Emerson Ogden; and numerous nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bruce Boner; sister, Lois (Robert) Scott; and a stepson, Richard P. Stith. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Springfield Church of Christ. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

