Bonner, Wanda

Wanda "Carol" Bonner, 77, of Miamisburg, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024. A visitation will be held from 2 PM  4 PM on Monday, February 12, 2024 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A funeral service will follow at 4 PM. Following the services, Carol's wishes were to be cremated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

