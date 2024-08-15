Bonner, Yule Edward "Moochie"



Yule E. "Moochie" Bonner, age 67, born September 3, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio. Proceeded in death by parents, Yule and Myra Ann (Gross) Bonner, brothers Pierce "Wonnie" and James "Jabbo" Bonner. Attended Whittier Elementary and Dunbar High School, retired from General Motors. Survived by his wife Anita (Samson) Bonner, sister Carolyn Bonner (Larry) Williams, David A. Bonner, children daughter Mareeka, son Damian Johnson, stepson Doyle Copeland III., three grandsons, three granddaughters. Leaving to mourn special nieces, cousins and many friends, including Harold Osborne, Ray Davenport and Ron Lewis.



Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2024 at the New Zion MBC 3426 W. 2nd St. 45417. Family receiving from 11am-12pm. Service will be held at 12:00pm. Final disposition is cremation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com