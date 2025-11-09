Bonnie Gamble

Gamble, Bonnie Sue



Bonnie Sue Gamble, 75, went home to be with her Lord on November 6, 2025, in Shawnee Estates Senior Living, Xenia. She was born January 22, 1950, in Paintsville, Kentucky, the daughter of Lonzo and Freda (Lyons) Gamble. Bon-nie was a dedicated member of the Eastside Freewill Baptist Church and she was retired from Econ Plastics. She enjoyed attending church, grocery shop-ping and spending quality time with her beloved family. She is survived by three sisters; Shirley (Harry) Johnson, Linda DeWitt and Anna (Phil) McConnaha, one brother; Lonzo Gamble (Jaki Gantz) and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister; Donna Cantrell and her par-ents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday, November 13, 2025, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Rev. James Bald-win officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Buril will follow in Plattsburg Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



